Gunman Robs US Woman Before Asking Her Out On Facebook: 'You Was Too Pretty To Rob'

The woman was walking towards er mailbox when the armed robber approached her.

A woman in the US was allegedly robbed at gunpoint before being asked out. According to ABC7, Amber Beraun was walking towards her mailbox at her house in Indianapolis after coming back from office when a man approached her and pulled out a gun. "I think, especially as a young female, it's something you always think about but never think it will happen to you," she told the outlet. Ms Beraun said she is still wrap her mind around what happened last month.

As per the court documents, the man identified as Damien Boyce asked Ms Beraun to "let me into your house" but instead of doing that, she gave him $100.

"He really tried to rob me of my own things, but he took away my sense of safety from my own home," she told ABC7.

But Boyce did not leave after getting the money. He once against pointed his gun at her and demanded she connect with him on Facebook.

"I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave and he did," the woman told local news outlet WRTV.

After Boyce left, he messaged her on the social media platform. "Damn you was too pretty to rob," Boyce wrote, according to Ms Beraun with another message claiming that he would pay her back.

She messaged him back, saying: "I believe you man. I can tell you're sweet, times just get rough. I know that."

Emboldened by her reply, he asked Ms Beraun to "come chill".

She said the incident has left her shaking. "It makes me a little on edge knowing that people walk up and down the street, looking for places to commit crimes," the woman said.

"It makes it a little different when you hear noises at night," she added.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported that Boyce was arrested and charged in a separate armed robbery earlier this month, in which he allegedly shot two people and hit another in the head with a brick, as per a New York Post report.