Guinness World Records Reveals 70 Unclaimed Titles To Mark 70th Anniversary

Guinness World Records (GWR) has revealed 70 unclaimed record titles as part of its 70th anniversary celebration, extending an invitation to innovators worldwide to give it a chance and make history.

GWR's team picked 70 oddball, fun, and completely open-to-break tasks to celebrate 70 years of breaking records, The Independent reported.

These include the fastest 400-metre sack race, the farthest bottle flip, the most whoopee cushions sat on in a minute, the fastest 10-meter stamp blowing time, the fastest 30-second high-fives, and the fastest cycling ascent of Everest's height. These records were created to promote broad involvement in attempts to break records.

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of GWR, stated that the records are "available for the taking" and expressed delight about honouring "the next generation of record-breakers."

GWR also highlighted long-lasting success stories, such as that of Liz West, who began collecting Spice Girls memorabilia in 1996. She set the record in 2011 with slightly over 2,000 pieces, but she has now more than doubled her collection to almost 5,000 pieces.

Ms West thanks her Guinness title for enabling her to exhibit her art, which eventually allowed her to pursue a full-time career as an artist. "Being part of Guinness World Records 70th anniversary celebrations is amazing and a huge honour," she told the outlet.

GWR has added a new Record Selector tool to its website to help prospective challengers find suitable accomplishments. The short test pairs users with record types that they could find enjoyable based on their personality.

How GWR Came Into Being

The concept originated as a way to settle disputes in pubs. In the early 1950s, Sir Hugh Beaver, the managing director of Guinness Brewery, was at a shooting party in County Wexford, Ireland. He wondered which bird was the fastest in Europe. He couldn't find the answer in any book. This led to a marketing concept to create a record book, and the first edition, which was put together with Fleet Street researchers, was released on August 27, 1955.

Since then, the franchise has sold more than 155 million books worldwide, cementing its position as the world's leading authority on amazing natural and human achievements.