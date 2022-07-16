Guinness Record For Most Tricks Performed In A Minute By A Guinea Pig Goes To Coco

Coco from North Carolina completed the most tricks done by a guinea pig in one minute.

Guinness World Records (GWR) frequently posts updates on its social media accounts regarding extraordinary records made by human and animals all around the world. A stunning world record has been set by a guinea pig in the United States.

Coco from North Carolina completed the most tricks done by a guinea pig in one minute on March 6, 2022, GWR said in a release.

Coco, approximately 5 years old male Abyssinian guinea pig, is in good health. Its owner Gwen adopted it from an animal shelter in December 2018, the record keeping body further said.

Gwen began teaching Coco through a trick certification programme after witnessing its boundless energy and interest. The guinea pig quickly mastered over 70 tricks and became a Trick Champion, GWR further said.

The video of Coco performing tricks has been shared on the official page of Guinness World Records on Twitter and Facebook as well.

New record: Most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute - 16 by Coco and Gwen Ford



And this isn't the extent of Coco's skills, he knows over 70 tricks! pic.twitter.com/46G1JaM6JK — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 14, 2022

"Most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute - 16 by Coco and Gwen Ford," it wrote on Facebook while sharing a video.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has accumulated over 40,000 views. It has also amassed more than 1,000 likes and varied comments.

"Never realized Guinea pigs were so trainable, wow," commented a user.

"Love the way you say sorry and please to Coco. I'm sure he appreciates your polite manners! This is just fantastic. Congrats on your hard work and accomplishment," wrote another.

