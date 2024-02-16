Greece Legalises Same-Sex Marriage Amid Fierce Opposition From Orthodox Church

Greece legalised same-sex marriage, becoming first orthodox Christian country to do so.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday lauded parliament's decision to legalise same-sex marriage and adoption, despite fierce opposition from the country's powerful Orthodox Church.

"This is a milestone for human rights, reflecting today's Greece -- a progressive, and democratic country, passionately committed to European values," Mitsotakis said on X, formerly Twitter.

