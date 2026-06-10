"Great PM, Wise Man": Trump Congratulates PM Modi On Completing 12 Years

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving premier. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump referred to PM Modi as his friend and called him a "great" prime minister.

"Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister - And a Great One he is!" Trump wrote.

He added to the post by saying that PM Modi is a "strong, healthy, and wise man" who has years of "greatness and success" ahead of him.

Today, PM Modi completed 4,399 days in office, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days as India's first elected prime minister.

PM Modi thanked Trump for his wishes and said that he looks forward to working with him to advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Apart from Trump, several other world leaders extended their greetings to PM Modi.

Benjamin Netanyahu Congratulates PM Modi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also congratulated PM Modi and praised him for "transforming India" and commended his contribution to strengthening India-Israel ties.

Netanyahu stated that the ties between the two countries had "never been stronger".

"You've helped 250 million Indians escape poverty. Our friendship and the bond between our great nations have never been stronger. I look forward to seeing you again soon to continue working together with you in the years ahead," he said.

"We say, 'Maze Tov', good luck, my good friend and good luck to India, under your leadership," he added.

Other leaders that congratulated PM Modi were Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.