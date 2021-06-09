Google Honours 'Miss Little Miracle' Shirley Temple With A Doodle

The Doodle features Shirley Temple as a diplomat, an award-winning actor and as a young dancing girl

Google honoured American actor, singer, dancer, and diplomat Shirley "Little Miss Miracle" Temple today with an animated doodle. On this day in 2015, the Santa Monica History Museum opened "Love, Shirley Temple," a special exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia.

The animated doodle features Shirley Temple as a diplomat, an award-winning actor and as a young dancing girl. The search engine's name appears at the bottom of the Doodle on three movie stubs.

Speaking about the Google Doodle and her legacy, her granddaughter Teresa Caltabiano said, "At the heart of everything was her family. We were blessed to know her, her love, her courage, and her strength. She is still deeply loved and truly missed, and we treasure our memories of her."

From an iconic child star to a breast cancer advocate, Shirley Temple's journey is an extraordinary tale. Born on April 23, 1928 in Santa Monica, California, Ms Temple began training as a dancer when she was just three. She captivated the audience in the 1934 toe-tapping musical "Stand Up And Cheer" with her signature dimples, and blonde ringlet curls.

She helped millions of Americans through the hardships of the Great Depression as Hollywood's top box office draw. Later, she went on to shared her charisma with the world through her work in international relations.

Ms Temple acted in a dozen films in 1934 alone, including "Bright Eyes," where she performed one of her most famous routines - "On the Good Ship Lollipop". Ms Temple was one of the most popular actors in American cinema before she touched 10 and was the first child star to receive an Academy Award when she was all of six years.

In 1942, Ms Temple created waves as "Junior Miss", a radio sitcom about a teenage girl growing up in New York City. She continued to star in films throughout her teenage years, and at 22, she retired from the movie industry as a Hollywood icon.

Shirley Temple was appointed as a representative of the US to the United Nations in 1969. Her career in politics included her dedicated environmentalism, representing her nation at the 1972 UN Conference on the Human Environment. In recognition of her diplomatic achievements, which included an ambassadorship to Ghana and becoming the first female Chief of Protocol to the State Department, she was appointed an Honorary Foreign Service Officer in 1988.

She died on February 10, 2014, aged 85, at her home in California. She is buried at the Alta Mesa Memorial Park.