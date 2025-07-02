Google Fined $314 Million For Misusing Android Users' Phone Data

Google was told by a California jury to pay $314 million over claims that it illegally used Android users' cellular data to collect information without their knowledge.

A state court jury in San Jose issued the verdict Tuesday following a trial over a class-action lawsuit, according to lawyers for consumers and a spokesperson for the company.

Consumers alleged that the Alphabet Inc. unit programmed Android phones to transfer data to Google servers while users were not connected to a WiFi network, stealing cellular data that the customers were paying for.

The company used this information "to further its own corporate interests," including to build more targeted digital advertising and to expand its mapping capability, according to the suit.

This case is one of several recent legal challenges to Google's data privacy practices.

A spokesperson for Google said the company strongly disagrees with the verdict and intends to appeal.

"This ruling is a setback for users, as it misunderstands services that are critical to the security, performance, and reliability of Android devices," said Google's José Castaneda.

Castaneda said the transfers discussed in the case are necessary to maintain the performance of billions of Android devices around the world, and that they take up less cellular data than sending a single photo.

He added that Android users consent to the transfers through multiple terms of use agreements and device setting options.

The class-action suit was filed in 2019 in Santa Clara Superior Court on behalf of California residents. A parallel federal case is pending for nationwide Android users, with a trial date set for early 2026.

"We are incredibly grateful for the jury's verdict, which forcefully vindicates the merits of this case and reflects the seriousness of Google's misconduct," said Marc Wallenstein, a lawyer for the consumers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)