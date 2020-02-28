Google Doodle Celebrates Illustrator Sir John Tenniel's 200th Birth Anniversary

Sir John Tenniel agreed to create 42 illustrations for "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland"

Today's Google Doodle celebrates illustrator and satirical artist Sir John Tenniel's 200th birth anniversary. Born in London on February 28, 1820, he was knighted for his artistic achievements in 1893. At the age of 20, Tenniel lose the sight in his right eye due to an accident.

Tenniel studied at the Royal Academy schools and sent his first picture to the exhibition of the Society of British Artists, in 1836. Later, he contributed a 16-foot cartoon to a design competition for mural decoration of the new Palace of Westminster and received £100 and a commission for a fresco in the Upper Waiting Hall at the House of Lords.

Fondly remembered as the principal political cartoonist for "Punch" magazine and illustrator for Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" (1865) and "Through the Looking-Glass" (1872), his works are subtle and well-suited to the text, which won him a global audience.

Tenniel's cartoons secured his fame, but it was his illustrations for "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" made him a household name. Tenniel was introduced to Mr Carroll in 1864, when he agreed to create 42 illustrations. Despite working with each other on minute details, Carroll had Tenniel alter his illustrations several times. The creative partnership continued with "Through the Looking Glass".

For decades, Tenniel's illustrations have animated the imaginations of children and adults. His legacy continues to thrive, as readers cherish his distinctive style and timeless works of art.