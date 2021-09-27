Google Celebrates Its 23rd Birthday With Unique Doodle

Google celebrates its 23rd birthday today.

Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday with a special cake-themed doodle. While Google's foundation started in the year 1997, it was officially established as a company on September 27, 1998.

In 1997, Google co-founder Sergey Brin - then a graduate student at Stanford University - met its other co-founder Larry Page, who was considering Stanford for graduate school at the time. By the next year, the two Google co-founders were building a search engine together in their dorm rooms and developing their first prototype. In 1998, Google Inc. was officially born.

"Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe," Google wrote in a blog post about the new Doodle. "From its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centers globally, its mission of making the world's information accessible to everyone remains the same," the post read further

Happy 23rd Birthday, Google!