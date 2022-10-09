Good Samaritan Helps An Elderly Woman. Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart

In this video, a man assists an old woman who is afraid of going down stairs.

As we age, our muscles lose flexibility and strength, making daily activities and exercise a little more difficult. As a result, elderly folks find it challenging and require assistance when descending steps. This explains why a video showing a man helping an elderly woman slowly get down a flight of stairs has received so much favourable attention.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Katie Cole, who is the wife of the person featured in the footage. In the video, a man helps a woman in down a flight of stairs while reassuring her that he is there to keep her safe. A text addition gives the video more context.

"POV: Your husband overhears an elderly lady is scared to go down the stairs, so he jumps into action," it reads.

It is evident from the hashtags in the caption that the video is from the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022, which was held last month in Las Vegas. The video has garnered so much interest from viewers that it is being reposted on other Instagram pages.

The video has been viewed more than eight lakh times since it was shared online. It has also garnered hundreds of comments, where some called the incident cute and others asked for better facilities for elderly people in public places.

Writing on personal experiences, one person wrote: "So many people take little things for granted. Unfortunately, most don't learn compassion until it hits home. My mom was terrified of using an escalator after her stroke. A little kindness and reassurance go a long way. This makes me so happy to see it!".