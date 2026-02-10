"Gonna Miss GTA": UK Man's Reaction While Being Arrested For Ex-Girlfriend's Murder Goes Viral

Robert Richens, a man in England, was arrested for the murder of his former partner, but instead of crying for prison life, he was sobbing for missing the release of a video game, PEOPLE reported. In an official press release, Thames Valley Police confirmed that on Friday, February 6, the 35-year-old was jailed for life for the murder of Rachael Vaughan, 40.

But in a shocking display of priorities, he allegedly broke down in tears over missing the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), which is set for November 19, 2026.

The footage, accessed by UK outlet The Independent, shows Richens saying, "I'm gonna miss GTA" during his May 2025 arrest.

In response, an officer can be heard asking, "Which GTA? What are you talking about, Robert?"

The footage then captured the officer stating, "So I've got, I Robert Richens on the 30th of May 2025 said the following, 'I accidentally killed her. At least I admitted to it. I'm going to miss GTA, I'm going to get life.' "

Richens was then seen crying and saying, "I can't get it out of my head," before adding, "I could have went on the run."

As per the press release, "Richens pleaded guilty to one count of murder, at a previous hearing on 12 December 2025, at the same court."

"At around 6.26am on 30 May last year, Richens called the force, from his home, to say he had killed a woman."

Citing a 991 call, which was played during a court hearing, Richens told the operator: "You're not going to believe this and I think I accidentally killed someone - she's not moving."

"I am being honest because I am ashamed of what I've done, I did not mean to kill this person," he had said.

"Officers attended the scene and commenced lifesaving attempts with South Central Ambulance Service but sadly, the victim - Rachael Vaughan, aged 40, from Abingdon - was declared deceased at the scene," the release mentioned, further adding that Richens was arrested on the same day and charged the day after.

Stuart May, the Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector, said, "My thoughts remain with Rachael Vaughan's family and with everyone who loved her as they continue to face what is an unimaginable loss."

"Rachael was taken from them in the very place she should have felt safest - her own home."

"Robert Richens' actions were heartless. He left Rachael alone in her house, made no attempt to help her or seek medical attention and he only contacted police when he had nowhere else to turn.

"Today's sentence means that Richens will now face the consequences of his merciless actions."