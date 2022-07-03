Glacier Collapses In Italian Alps, 5 Dead: Rescuers

The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada.

An avalanche sparked by the collapse of a glacier in the northern Italian Alps killed at least five people and injured eight others on Sunday, an emergency services spokeswoman said.

Il momento del crollo della colonna di ghiaccio sulla #Marmoladapic.twitter.com/DRWH6P57rR — Agenzia Nova (@agenzia_nova) July 3, 2022

"Unfortunately, five people were found lifeless," Michela Canova told AFP, saying that the eight injured "remain a provisional count". The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada, the highest in the Italian Dolomites.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)