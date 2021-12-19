Germany Puts UK On List Of High-Risk Covid Countries

The change takes effect at the end of the day Sunday at midnight. (Representational)

Germany's health authority announced late Saturday that Britain had been added to its list of Covid high-risk countries, which will mean tighter travel restrictions.

The change, which takes effect at the end of the day Sunday at midnight, means arrivals from Britain will have to observe a two-week quarantine regardless of whether they are vaccinated, said the country's health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)