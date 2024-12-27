Only One Bag, Not More Than 7kg: Stricter Hand Baggage Restrictions For Air Travel Announced

In a bid to streamline air travel and tighten security measures, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has now brought into effect a new regulation that governs the carrying of hand luggage in flights. From next month onwards, in both domestic and international journeys, passengers will be restricted to carrying one cabin bag or handbag in the plane. This is part of the government's efforts in managing the ever-increasing number of passengers at the airports and increasing operational efficiency.

The new regulation will significantly facilitate passenger travel and airport operations by reducing traffic at security checkpoints. The BCAS and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have decided to implement stricter luggage regulations in order to facilitate passenger flow through airport terminals, given the steadily rising number of air travellers.

Key Details of the New Baggage Restrictions:

1. One Handbag Limit: According to the new rule, each passenger is allowed to carry only one handbag or cabin bag weighing not more than 7 kg. All other luggage should be checked in.

2. Cabin Bag Size Limitations: The cabin bag size cannot be more than 55 cm in height, 40 cm in length, and 20 cm in width. This is to ensure uniformity in all airlines and to make security screening easier.

3. Surcharge for Excess Baggage: In case the passenger exceeds the weight or size limits of the cabin bag, then there will be an excess baggage charge.

4. Exemption for Pre-purchased Tickets: For tickets issued prior to 2 May 2024, the maximum weight will be as per the prior cabin baggage policy (Economy: 8 kg, Premium Economy: 10 kg, First/Business: 12 kg). However, for any such tickets subsequently reissued/rescheduled, the revised maximum weights will apply.

Impact on Airlines and Passengers:

Airlines, including major carriers like IndiGo and Air India, have updated their baggage policies to align with these new guidelines. Passengers are advised to check the updated baggage requirements before their flights to avoid any last-minute hassles or extra charges.

This change is expected to improve the overall efficiency of airport operations, reduce delays at security checkpoints, and contribute to a more organized travel experience for all passengers. However, travelers are encouraged to pack carefully and ensure that their cabin bag complies with the new restrictions to avoid inconvenience.