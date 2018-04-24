George HW Bush Hospitalized Days After Wife's Death: Office

"President Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," a statement read.

World | | Updated: April 24, 2018 04:42 IST
"President Bush is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering," a statement read. (File)

Washington:  Former president George H.W. was being treated for a blood infection on Monday, just days after his wife Barbara's death, his office said.

"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

