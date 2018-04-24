George HW Bush Hospitalized Days After Wife's Death: Office "President Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," a statement read.

"President Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," a statement read.



"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."



