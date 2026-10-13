Genuinely Special': UK Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds On Bond With Piyush Goyal

The India-UK trade partnership is entering a new phase, with the landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) now in force and a major British business delegation visiting India to expand investment and commercial cooperation. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Jonathan Reynolds said the agreement would take bilateral ties "to another level", highlighting opportunities for businesses in both countries amid uncertainty in global trade.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into force on July 15, 2026. Reynolds said the implementation phase would be critical to turning the agreement into tangible economic gains, with the British delegation bringing together more than 200 businesses, seven mayors and three Cabinet ministers.

"There are such obvious tangible benefits to it for the UK in everything from vehicles to whisky to salmon to services, and for India, jewellery, leather goods, agriculture, food in particular," Reynolds told NDTV.

He described the agreement as a reciprocal arrangement between two major economies at a time when international trade was facing significant strains. The challenge now, he indicated, was to convert market access into business expansion, investment and jobs.

'A Genuinely Special' Relationship With Piyush Goyal

Reynolds also spoke about his personal rapport with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, crediting their relationship with helping bring the agreement to fruition.

"The relationship that I have with Minister Goyal is genuinely a special one," he said.

Recalling the negotiations, Reynolds said the two had continued building their relationship while working towards a deal that had been initiated under the previous British government.

"The last bit of any trade deal is the hardest bit of negotiation," he said, recalling a walk with Goyal around the Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park during their engagement.

The minister said the relationship had helped create a foundation for future cooperation, with the aim of ensuring that businesses on both sides benefited from the agreement.

New UK Government's Growth Agenda

Reynolds said Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government was focused on ensuring that economic growth reached every part of Britain, with international trade playing a central role.

"One of the surefire ways of delivering stronger growth is through strong trading relationships," he said.

He highlighted the presence of seven British mayors in the delegation, linking their participation to the government's emphasis on devolving power to cities and regions. The initiative, he suggested, would help bring investment and commercial opportunities to parts of the UK beyond London.

The sectors expected to benefit include electric vehicles, financial and professional services, agriculture, food and drink, and other areas where both countries have complementary strengths.

India's Role In the Russia-Ukraine War, West Asia

The interview also covered the international security environment, including the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions in West Asia.

Asked about India's engagement with Russia, Ukraine and West Asian leaders, Reynolds said New Delhi had an important voice in international affairs.

"We see India as having an important voice, and we note the increasing profile and respect that India has on the global stage," he said.

Acknowledging that India's relationship with Russia differed from that of European countries, Reynolds stressed that both India and the UK had a shared interest in peace.

"For us in Europe, we cannot return to days when the borders of European countries were determined by force," he said, calling for the conflict to end.

He also underlined the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz and other vital trade routes open, warning that disruptions to international commerce had real consequences for people and businesses.

Defence Cooperation On The Agenda

Reynolds identified defence as a priority sector in Britain's industrial strategy and said there were opportunities to expand cooperation with India.

He said that defence capabilities were important not only for deterrence and security but also for economic cooperation between the two countries.

The interview comes as India and the UK seek to strengthen their broader strategic partnership alongside expanding trade ties.

For Reynolds, the FTA provides the foundation for the next phase of the relationship. Its success, however, will depend on how effectively businesses seize the opportunities created by the agreement and how far the two governments can translate diplomatic goodwill into sustained economic and strategic cooperation.