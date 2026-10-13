'Won't Be Fugitive Haven': UK's Trade Minister On Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya Extradition

The United Kingdom does not want to be seen as a place where people can evade justice, UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Jonathan Reynolds has said, responding to questions about India's efforts to extradite the fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Reynolds declined to comment on the individual cases but said the two countries maintained strong cooperation on home affairs and could raise difficult issues through established channels.

"We would never want the UK to be thought of as a place where people can go to evade justice," Reynolds said.

He added that the relationship between India and the UK was strong enough to accommodate difficult conversations, describing the ability to raise concerns as a strength of the partnership.

"There is, as it stands, very good cooperation in home affairs between the UK and India," he said, adding that both sides could discuss issues "in the spirit of being partners and people cooperating for the greater good".

India has pursued the extradition of both Mallya and Modi in connection with major financial cases. Reynolds, however, emphasised that individual matters must proceed through the relevant legal processes.

Trump's Visa Curbs: 'We Are Always Open To Talent'

The UK minister also addressed questions about restrictions affecting foreign workers and professionals in the United States under President Donald Trump's administration, including concerns surrounding green cards and employment-based immigration.

Asked whether Britain's approach to international talent differed from that of Washington, Reynolds said, "In the UK, we are always open to talent."

He highlighted the role of the British Indian community, describing its 1.9 million members as a "living bridge" between the two countries.

Reynolds acknowledged that Britain had sought greater control over both legal and illegal immigration following the Brexit referendum. However, he stressed that Indian professionals continued to make an important contribution to the British economy.

"The single biggest recipient of the UK's openness to talent and the visas we issue is India," he said.

He added that the relationship extended beyond trade in goods and services to people travelling to Britain to work, innovate and contribute to its economy.

The comments come as international competition for skilled professionals, particularly in technology and artificial intelligence, remains an important issue for major economies.

Indian Democracy And Delhi Protests

Reynolds was also asked about protests in Delhi and how the British government viewed India's political institutions and democratic functioning.

He said peaceful protest was an inherent feature of democratic life in both countries.

"One of India's huge strengths on the global stage is its status as a democracy and the rule of law," Reynolds said.

He added that India's democratic system provided businesses with reassurance, credibility and respect, while noting that political affairs in India were ultimately for Indians to debate, just as British affairs were for people in Britain.

The remarks underscored London's stated respect for India's democratic institutions while acknowledging the place of peaceful demonstrations within a democratic system.

Counter-Terrorism And Security Cooperation

The interview also covered cooperation on counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and wider security concerns.

Reynolds said the India-UK relationship on peace and security was strong and that both countries had a shared interest in addressing security challenges.

"In terms of the relationship, yes, that is a strong one, and we have a shared interest in peace and security," he said.

Asked about the FlyDubai incident referenced during the interview, Reynolds praised the bravery of the Indian pilot and expressed hope that the pilot would receive recognition for the actions taken to save lives.

The UK minister's remarks highlighted the importance of security cooperation alongside the expanding economic relationship, with both countries continuing to engage on sensitive matters through official and ministerial channels.

From extradition and immigration to democracy and counter-terrorism, Reynolds' responses reflected a partnership that extends well beyond the trade agreement. While the two countries may face difficult questions, he suggested, their ability to address them directly is essential to maintaining a durable relationship.