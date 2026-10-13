To Delhi Protest Query, UK Minister's Big Praise For India's Democracy

UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has praised India's democratic system and the rule of law, saying peaceful protests are an integral feature of democracy, as he responded to questions about the protests by Opposition and other groups against the Election Commission in New Delhi during his visit to India.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Foreign Affairs Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, Reynolds said India's democratic credentials were an important source of its standing internationally and helped create confidence among businesses looking to invest in the country.

"One of India's huge strengths on the global stage is its status as a democracy and the rule of law," he said.

"Peaceful protest" was a feature of democratic life in both India and the United Kingdom, he added, stressing that the two countries shared a relationship built on respect for their respective political systems.

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"The fact that that's how India operates, that's how the Indian system is, I think is something which adds to the businesses here, a sense of reassurance, credibility, and respect," Reynolds told NDTV.

His remarks came as India and the UK seek to expand their economic partnership following the implementation of their landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with a major British trade delegation visiting India to explore investment opportunities and strengthen commercial ties.

'A Privilege To Be Here'

Reynolds described his visit as an opportunity to build on an already strong relationship between the two countries, emphasising the importance of continuity in bilateral engagement despite changes of government.

"It's always a privilege to be here," he said, adding that he had visited India several times to develop the relationship.

The UK minister also highlighted the importance of maintaining an open dialogue between the two countries, including on issues where their perspectives might differ.

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He said the strength of the relationship was reflected in the ability of ministers and officials to discuss difficult subjects while continuing to work towards shared objectives.

New UK Government's Priority: Growth Beyond London

Explaining the priorities of Britain's new government, Reynolds said economic growth across every part of the United Kingdom was central to its agenda, with international trade seen as an important means of delivering that ambition.

"One of the surefire ways of delivering stronger growth is through strong trading relationships," he said.

The British delegation's inclusion of seven mayors from northern England, alongside business representatives and senior ministers, was significant, Reynolds said, because the government wanted to strengthen regional economies and devolve power to cities and local authorities.

The objective was to ensure that the benefits of international trade were not concentrated in London but reached communities across the UK.

The India visit was designed to connect British businesses with Indian counterparts, attract investment and create opportunities in sectors ranging from manufacturing and food to financial and professional services.

Business Environment And The India-UK Trade Deal

Reynolds said the India-UK FTA provided a strong foundation for expanding economic cooperation, with both countries positioned to benefit from greater commercial engagement.

He pointed to opportunities for British exports, including vehicles, whisky and salmon, alongside Indian exports such as jewellery, leather goods and agricultural products.

The minister also highlighted the contribution of professional services and financial services, areas in which British businesses possess considerable expertise.

The broader objective, he indicated, was to translate political goodwill into investment, jobs and stronger partnerships across both economies.

His comments come as the two governments work to implement the trade agreement and ensure businesses can make practical use of the opportunities it creates.

For Reynolds, India's democratic institutions, economic scale and growing international influence make it an important partner for Britain. His remarks on peaceful protest also underscored the UK's stated respect for India's democratic system, as the two countries seek to deepen a relationship spanning trade, investment, diplomacy and security.