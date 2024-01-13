'Genocide Joe': Biden Heckled During Campaign Trip For Supporting Israel

Joe Biden made the trip without delivering prepared remarks.

US President Joe Biden was heckled by protesters during his visit to Pennsylvania on Friday over his support for Israel in fight against Hamas in Gaza.

"No vote for genocide Joe,' the protesters were heard shouting.

President Biden was called a "loser" and told to "go home".

Sources said the president left Pennsylvania without delivering prepared remarks.

This was his first economy-focused campaign event of 2024.

After inflation figures rose more than anticipated on Thursday, he boasted of creating 14 million jobs since taking office -- but conceded there was "much more work to do to lower costs for American families and American workers."

The 81-year-old is already facing historically low approval ratings and is neck-and-neck or behind likely Republican challenger Donald Trump, the man he beat in 2020.

Polls have also shown Biden's support slipping among Black and ethnic minority voters, who helped drive his 2020 election win against Trump.

Analysts say Biden's best hope now is a simple but quite specific number: that wages continue to rise faster than prices as they have done since April of last year, allowing consumers to feel that their wallets are fuller.