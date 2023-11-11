Gaza's Health System 'On Its Knees', Warns WHO

Half of the territory's 36 hospitals are no longer functioning, the WHO chief said.

The health system in the Gaza Strip is "on its knees," the head of the World Health Organization warned Friday, noting that half of the territory's 36 hospitals are no longer functioning.

Speaking to the Security Council, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation on the ground: "Hospital corridors crammed with the injured, the sick, the dying; morgues overflowing; surgery without anesthesia; tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering at hospitals."

"The health system is on its knees, and yet somehow is continuing to deliver lifesaving care," he said.

