From TV News Anchor To King Of Uganda's Tooro: Who Is Edward Rukidi Nyabongo?

A storyteller and television anchor is set to become the next king of Uganda after a bitter succession crisis due to the death of the ruling monarch, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who ascended to the throne of Tooro kingdom at the age of three after the death of his father in 1995. His successor, Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma Nyabongo I, has worked as an editor and broadcaster with state-run Uganda Broadcasting Corporation. According to The Independent, the prince has chosen the regnal name Edward Rukidi Nyabongo.

Who Is Tooro's New King?

Former colleagues have described Nyabongo as humble and down-to-earth. His transition from journalism to royalty is particularly unusual because he has spent much of his professional life in the public eye through television rather than traditional royal duties.

And now, he is witnessing a remarkable career transformation: From a journalist whose job was to report the news to a king whose own succession has become international news.

An Unusual Succession

The accession of the 56-year-old came amid a bitter succession dispute. The late King Oyo's mother, Queen Mother Best Kemigisa, and his sister, Princess Ruth Komuntale, challenged the selection, saying Oyo - who died of cancer at the age of 34 - left a young son and she will naming the child as heir.

Nyabongo was not particularly high in the line of succession, but the kingdom's ruling Babiito clan said it was unaware of the alleged heir and followed traditional succession procedures.

He was selected from a pool of eligible princes.

About Tooro Kingdom

The Tooro Kingdom is one of Uganda's traditional kingdoms.

The monarchy was banned across Uganda after it got independence from the British rule, but a Republican president claimed its restoration was necessary to unify the country.

Although such kingdoms were restored in 1993, their monarchs have no formal political p ower. They, however, hold immense influence among their people as guardians of the traditional culture.