Uganda's Secretive Defence Deals With Israel Exposed In Leaked Files: Report

Uganda has been working closely with Israel on defence and security for several years, according to newly leaked documents. Israel helped Uganda strengthen its drone and surveillance capabilities, they further revealed.

The documents come at a time when Uganda is preparing to send troops to Gaza as part of a proposed international "stabilization force". Uganda's parliament approved the deployment last month.

At the same time, leaked internal documents, obtained by Drop Site News, show that Israel has been helping Uganda build up its military drone and surveillance capabilities for years. The documents are linked to Elbit Systems, a major Israeli defence company.

One of the biggest deals was signed in March 2024. The contract was worth $52.1 million and covered four Hermes 900 drones, along with surveillance equipment and ground systems. The documents also say that $14.2 million had already been paid to Elbit in 2021.

The equipment was meant for Uganda's Military Intelligence and its Special Forces Command, according to the documents.

Records show that Uganda's drone programme started several years ago. An agreement shows that Elbit supplied a refurbished Hermes 450 system in 2019. More systems were supplied in 2020 and 2021. The company later agreed to provide newer Hermes 900 drones and upgrade the fleet's control and communication systems.

The documents also mention SkyStriker, a weapon made by Elbit that can stay in the air while looking for a target and then attack it. Another document from 2022 said Elbit was preparing weapons-drop tests in Uganda involving Lizard 3. It is a system that can help turn regular bombs into more accurate, guided weapons.

Elbit also appeared to be helping Uganda set up facilities to operate its drones. One 2021 contract mentioned equipment for a drone base where take-offs and landings could be carried out automatically.

In August 2024, a drone carrying Ugandan markings crashed in eastern Congo. A United Nations Group of Experts report later identified it as a Hermes 900.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's military chief, has been openly supporting Israel in recent months. He has even said that Uganda could get involved if countries tried to destroy Israel.

In a social media post in March, Kainerugaba said that people around the world were tired of the fighting in the Middle East and wanted the war to end. But he also warned that if anyone talked about destroying or defeating Israel, Uganda would stand with Israel and could join the fight against Israel's enemies.

