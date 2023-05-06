From Travel Etiquette To Dress Code, 9 Royal Rules King Charles Has To Follow

The King is also not allowed to accept any food or beverages from strangers.

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance on Saturday, May 6. Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown placed on his head.

Notably, the coronation of King Charles also comes with a whole set of rules that he must follow as Britain's monarch. While much has changed in 70 years since Queen Elizabeth was crowned, some royal protocol has stayed the same.

Here are some of the rules King Charles must abide by:

He can't sign autographs or pose for selfies

His Majesty will not be allowed to sign autographs for his fans because it could potentially lead to forgeries or identity theft. King Charles reportedly responds to autograph requests with, ''Sorry, they don't allow me to do that.'' The same goes for selfies. While it's not against royal protocol to take selfies with fans, the late Queen reportedly frowned upon it, according to the Independent. The rule applies to the entire royal family.

He must accept all gifts

The king is required to accept all gifts graciously regardless of what he receives. The Royal Family's official states, ''The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by Members of The Royal Family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the Member of The Royal Family under any obligation to the donor.''

He must maintain political neutrality

The British monarch is not permitted to vote in England's elections, stand for election or publicly discuss his political opinions. He is expected to maintain neutrality when it comes to these matters.

He can't eat food from strangers

The king is not allowed to accept any food or beverages from strangers. The rule is enforced to protect His Majesty from getting sick or being poisoned. Royals are particularly instructed to avoid shellfish to avert potential food poisoning.

He must follow royal dining etiquette

During the first course of dinner, the King must speak only to the guest seated on his right during the first course. He can turn and speak to the visitor on his left only during the second course.

He must follow the dress code on his foreign trips

It's customary for members of the royal family to wear outfits that incorporate the country's culture when travelling abroad for public engagements.

He is required to pack a black outfit when he travels

As per protocol, King Charles will be required to pack a black outfit while travelling, to ensure he has something appropriate to wear in case he has to attend a funeral.

He is not allowed to travel with Prince William

According to royal protocol, two direct heirs to the throne must take separate flights while travelling in case something were to happen en route.

He doesn't need a driver's licence

King Charles is the only person in the United Kingdom who can drive without a license.



