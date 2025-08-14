WhatsApp Restrictions Worldwide: From China's Full Ban to UAE's Partial Ban

Russia on Wednesday became the latest country to restrict some WhatsApp calls, accusing the Meta-owned platform of failing to share information in fraud and terrorism cases.

Here is a list of nations restricting WhatsApp:

Fully Blocked

China started blocking WhatsApp in 2017, using its so-called Great Firewall to filter and block traffic with overseas servers. Chinese users rely on an alternative called WeChat.

WhatsApp is generally inaccessible in North Korea, which has blocked Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other platforms since 2016. North Korea has one of the world's most strictly controlled internet systems.

Partial Blocked

Russia started restricting WhatsApp from Wednesday. It had clashed with foreign tech platforms for several years over content and data storage.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned most applications using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services - free internet-to-internet voice and video calls - starting in 2017. However, text messaging is allowed. In 2020, authorities allowed people to make calls over WhatsApp and other internet apps on the grounds of the Expo Dubai World Fair.

Qatar has not explicitly banned WhatsApp but has put restrictions on VoIP calls. Like the UAE, WhatsApp messaging still works.

Egypt does not have a blanket ban on calls over WhatsApp, but has tried to throttle such communications.

Jordan also has restrictions on making VoIP calls.

Intermittent Bans

Iran last year lifted a ban on WhatsApp as a first step to scaling back internet restrictions following years of curbing access.

Turkey currently has no ban on WhatsApp, but it has in the past blocked the platform over domestic issues.

Uganda banned WhatsApp and other social media platforms in 2021 as retaliation for Facebook blocking some pro-government accounts. It currently does not have a ban.

Cuba temporarily restricted access to social media and messaging platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, in 2021.

WhatsApp was banned from all US House of Representatives devices in June, according to a memo sent to all House staff.

