Friday The 13th Coincides With Rare Full Moon Tonight. What It Means

Friday the 13th, considered unlucky in western superstition, coincides with full moon night.

It's Friday the 13th today. Does it ring an 'ominous' bell? In western superstition, Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky date when inauspicious things happen - an increase in accidents and spooky occurrences. To make the things a little 'spookier' this time, this Friday the 13th is coinciding with a full moon after 13 years! Yes, it's the first full moon to take place on Friday the 13th since January 2006. The next time we'll have a moon approaching fullness on Friday the 13th will be in a little over 13 years, in May 2033. This fool moon, also called a harvest or corn moon, will be a rare even which can be witnessed tonight. Also, today's full moon will be a micromoon - which means it will be at apogee - the farthest point from Earth.

Many people choose not to do important things on this day. Travel, marriages, and big purchases are generally avoided due to the superstitions attached with Friday the 13th. For a month to have a Friday the 13th, it must begin with a Sunday.

Why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky?

A school of thought believes that the fear of Friday the 13th stem from early Christianity. Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday, and Judas, who betrayed him, was the thirteenth guest to join the table during the Last Supper.

What are the superstitions attached to Friday the 13th?

The fear of number 13 has its own name. It's called 'triskaidekaphobia'. May high-rise apartments do not have floor number 13. They instead, prefer to name it as floor no. 12 B or simply skip numbering it as 13th floor. On Friday the 13th, people avoid anything that's to do with number 13. They avoid lodging in room numbered 13, vacate row number 13 on flights. Gathering in a group of 13 people is a strict no-no on 'ominous' Friday the 13th. Marriages, big purchases like a house or a car are not preferred on Friday the 13th. Many people also avoid travel on Friday the 13th.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.