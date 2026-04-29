French Student Faces Over Two Years In Jail For Licking Straw In Singapore Vending Machine

A French teenager is facing the prospect of more than two years behind bars in Singapore after he allegedly licked a straw from an orange juice vending machine and placed it back in the dispenser, then filmed the whole thing and put it on social media. Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 18, uploaded a video on Instagram of himself performing the act. The video was later widely circulated online and drew fierce public reaction.

He posted the clip to his Instagram Story with the caption "city is not safe," according to the BBC. The footage spread quickly, was picked up by local media in Singapore, and ultimately came to the attention of the police.

According to CNN, the incident took place on 12 March at a shopping centre. Maximilien was charged with two separate offences. The first, public nuisance, carries a penalty of up to three months in prison and a fine of up to 2,000 Singapore dollars. The second, mischief, carries a potential jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

The BBC reported that the vending machine operator, iJooz, filed a police report and replaced all 500 straws in the affected machine as part of sanitation measures. The company also carried out additional inspections following the incident.

His lawyers have stated that his parents travelled to Singapore after the charges were brought, and that a representative from his school would act as his bailor.

Maximilien is a student at the Singapore branch of Essec Business School, a French institution with several international campuses. The school confirmed his enrolment and said it had offered support to the student and remained in contact with his family, but declined to comment further given the ongoing legal proceedings.

CNN noted that he was offered bail at 5,000 Singapore dollars, roughly 3,920 US dollars, and his next court date is set for 22 May.

Singapore is widely known for its strict approach to law and order, and this is not the first time a foreign national has found themselves in serious legal difficulty there over what might seem, elsewhere, a relatively minor matter. One of the most high-profile cases occurred in 1993, when American Michael Fay was arrested for possession of stolen property and for vandalising several cars by spray-painting them. That case caused a significant diplomatic row between the United States and Singapore at the time.

Court documents show that prosecutors allege Maximilien uploaded the video on Instagram knowing it "would or would probably cause annoyance to the public." A charge of mischief was also brought on the basis that he knew his actions were likely to cause damage or loss to iJooz.