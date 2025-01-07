French President Macron Accuses Elon Musk Of Meddling In Europe Elections

French President Emmanuel Macron has lambasted Elon Musk for his involvement in European politics, accusing the tech mogul of intervening directly in elections across the continent, including next month's snap federal polls in Germany.

During an address on foreign policy in Paris, Macron didn't name Musk but made a pointed reference to the billionaire's actions, highlighting concerns over his alleged support for Germany's far-right AfD party. "Who could have imagined, 10 years ago, that the owner of one of the world's largest social networks would intervene directly in elections, including in Germany?" Macron said, according to the Associated Press.

The French President targeted Musk, accusing the X owner of promoting a "new reactionary international" movement. Macron warned of the dangerous consequences of concentrating unchecked power in the hands of a few wealthy individuals, stressing the destabilising effect such power could have on democratic systems.

According to the AP report, Macron also perceived Musk's actions as a challenge to Europe's democratic values and unity, advocating for greater resilience in the face of external threats to the continent's stability.

Despite his criticism of Musk, Macron appeared open towards US President-elect Donald Trump. He said that Trump "has a solid ally in France, an ally he does not underestimate."

Macron's comments underscored the growing unease in Europe about Musk's influence.

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has specifically called out Musk. "The normal people, the sensible people, the decent people are far in the majority in this country. We act as if Musk's statements...could influence a country of 84 million people with untruths or half-truths or expressions of opinion. This is simply not the case," a government spokesperson told broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer was asked about Musk during a press conference on child sexual abuse cases. Musk previously accused Starmer of negligence during his tenure as a prosecutor, a claim Starmer strongly denied. Without mentioning Musk's name, Starmer dismissed the accusations as self-serving lies. According to Sky News, Starmer said, “Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible are not interested in victims. They're interested in themselves.”



Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store also weighed in on Musk's political influence. "I find it worrying that a man with enormous access to social media and huge economic resources involves himself so directly in the internal affairs of other countries," Reuters quoted him as telling Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.