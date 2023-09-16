French Ambassador In Niger Held Hostage By Junta: President Emmanuel Macron

President Emmanuel Macron said the ambassador and diplomatic members are eating military rations (File)

France's ambassador in Niger is being held hostage at the French embassy by the military junta which has seized power in the West African nation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic members who are being literally held hostage at the French embassy, and food is prevented from being delivered. They're eating military rations," President Macron told reporters during a visit to Burgundy.

