'Free Trade, Not Barriers': Norway Backs India-EU "Mother Of All Deals"

As India and the European Union move closer to sealing what Brussels described as the "mother of all trade deals," Norway has signalled strong support for deeper economic engagement with New Delhi, even as it stays outside the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) framework.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, Norway's Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener said the impending India-EU FTA would be a historic milestone and would also create positive momentum for India's trade ties with Norway and the broader European region.

While Norway is not part of the EU, Stener underlined that her country is part of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and already has a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with India, which came into force on October 1.

"That was a milestone in our relationship with India," she said, adding that any deal between India and the EU would also mark a significant step in India's relations with Europe.

The EU, she noted, remains Norway's biggest trading partner, making closer India-Europe economic integration a positive development for Oslo as well.

On the broader global economic climate, the Norwegian envoy struck a clear note in favour of free trade, at a time when tariff wars and protectionism have returned to the centre of global politics.

Referring to the trade policies of US President Donald Trump, which have impacted several economies including India and European nations, Stener said Norway as a small and open economy has benefited enormously from free trade.

"We believe in a rules-based multilateral order and in dismantling trade barriers, not raising them," she said, stressing that protectionism is not the answer to global uncertainty.

The ambassador also addressed the controversy surrounding President Trump's repeated claims that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

Clarifying Norway's position, she said the Norwegian government has no role in selecting a Nobel laureate.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee is an independent body. These decisions are made without any interference from the Norwegian government or any other authority," she said, underlining that the prize is meant to remain an international and independent honour.

On geopolitics, Stener responded to recent statements from the US leadership regarding Greenland, an issue that has stirred concern in Europe. She reiterated that Norway supports Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland, calling it "part of the Kingdom of Denmark," and added that Norway, as a founding member of NATO, remains focused on Arctic security within the alliance framework.

Looking ahead to technology diplomacy, the ambassador confirmed Norway's participation in the upcoming AI summit in India next month. She said Norway strongly supports India's initiative to host the summit and the broader goal of "democratising AI."

Norway's Minister for Digitalisation will lead a large delegation, including key business leaders, to the event, signalling Oslo's interest in deepening tech cooperation with India.

On the proposed "Board of Peace" initiative floated by President Trump in the context of Gaza, Stener said Norway has been invited but has raised several questions about how the mechanism would be linked to the United Nations.

"We did not join the signing ceremony in Davos. It is important for us to understand how this fits with UN structures," she said, while reiterating Norway's support for all genuine efforts to bring peace to Gaza and end the war in Ukraine.

Summing up the trajectory of bilateral ties, Stener said India-Norway relations are on a positive and stable path, driven by the new trade agreement and growing business interest on both sides.

She also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Norway later this year for the India-Nordic Summit, underlining the growing strategic and economic convergence between New Delhi and Oslo in turbulent global times.