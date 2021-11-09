France Urges 'Rapid Solution' To Fishing Dispute After New Talks With UK

The fishing row between Britain and Franch is threatening to become a full-blown trade war. (File)

France urged Tuesday a "rapid solution" to a fishing dispute with Britain that has threatened to degenerate into a full-blown trade war, after new talks aimed at breaking weeks of deadlock.

"France remains open to dialogue, but a rapid solution must be found for our fishermen, in line with the implementation of our agreements," France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune wrote on Twitter after telephone talks with Britain's Brexit minister, David Frost.

