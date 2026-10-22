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France Reports First Ever Case Of Human Shamonda Virus, 1 Dead

The authorites said this is the first time they have detected the Shamonda virus in a human.

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France Reports First Ever Case Of Human Shamonda Virus, 1 Dead
The patient suffering from the virus has died. (Representational Image)
Paris:

French health authorities said they had detected the Shamonda virus in a human for the first time in a patient who later died, while adding that they saw no risk to the general population at this stage.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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