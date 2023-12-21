Macron Says Fighting Terror Does Not Mean 'To Flatten Gaza'

Macron said France called for protection of civilians and "a truce leading to a humanitarian ceasefire".

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that fighting terrorism did not mean "to flatten Gaza", referring to Israel's response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants on October 7.

"We cannot let the idea take root that an efficient fight against terrorism implies to flatten Gaza or attack civilian populations indiscriminately," Macron told the France 5 broadcaster.

He called on Israel "to stop this response because it is not appropriate, because all lives are worth the same and we defend them".

While acknowledging "Israel's right to defend itself and fight terror", Macron said France called for the protection of civilians and "a truce leading to a humanitarian ceasefire".

The bloodiest-ever Gaza war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

In response, Israel began a relentless bombardment alongside a ground invasion.

Hamas said Wednesday 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza, mainly women and children.

