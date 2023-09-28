'Fortnite' Maker Epic Games To Lay Off Around 16% Of Staff: Report

The job cuts were announced in a memo to staff. (Representational)

'Fortnite' maker Epic Games is laying off about 900 employees, or 16% of its staff, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The job cuts were announced in a memo to staff, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Epic has been in a legal battle with Apple since 2020, when the gaming firm alleged that Apple's practice of charging up to 30% commissions on in-app payments on iPhones and other devices violated US antitrust rules.

Apple on Thursday asked the US Supreme Court to strike down an order requiring changes to its App Store rules stemming from an antitrust case brought by 'Fortnite' owner Epic Games.

