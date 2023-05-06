Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Died By Suicide, Confirms Autopsy Report

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee, who passed away in October last year, had died by suicide. An autopsy report has revealed that she consumed a combination of alcohol and drugs before her death, according to TMZ Sports.

Sara Lee's mother Terri had announced the news of her daughter's demise in a Facebook post. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children,” the post read.

Months after the wrestler's death, a person close to Sara Lee's family told People that she was “heavily drinking” on the night she died. The person had also said that the 30-year-old wrestler's death was accidental.

Now, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office documents, viewed by TMZ Sports, have stated that Sara Lee took a “lethal combination of alcohol and pills”. Officials, in the report, also said that she left “letters of intent at the scene” before dying.

As per the report, Sara Lee was found with bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her death. Officials suspected that the wrestler could have sustained these injuries due to a fall while she was intoxicated.

A spokesperson for Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office told NBC News that Sara Lee died due to “mixed drug toxicity” and that doxylamine, amphetamines, and alcohol were found in her body. Officials said Sara Lee was found dead at her home in San Antonio on October 5.

WWE, in a tweet, had paid tribute to Sara Lee last year. “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans,” the tweet read.

In 2015, Sara Lee won the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) reality competition series Tough Enough. She was married to wrestler Westin Blake and shared three children with him.