Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Dies At 30

The news of Sara Lee's death has shocked the wrestling world. (File)

Former World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, wrestler Sara Lee died on Friday. She was 30. The news was shared by Sara's mother Terri Lee.

According to CNN, Sara Lee's mother, in a social media post, said, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Sara Lee had won the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) reality competition series Tough Enough in 2015.

The news of Sara Lee's death has shocked the wrestling world and tributes condoling her death have poured in.

WWE wrestler Nikki ASH has shared a series of pictures featuring herself and Sara Lee and wrote, “You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless. You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you, Sara.”

Wrestler Chelsea Green has extended her heartfelt tribe to Sara Lee's family and wrote, “No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to Westin Blake and their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, and carefree.”

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️

WWE, in its tribute to Sara Lee, said, “Saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

Sara Lee is survived by her husband, wrestler Westin Blake and three children, the report added.