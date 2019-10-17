Barak Obama Backs Canada's Justin Trudeau For Another Term In Office

Justin Trudeau is seeking re-election in the 43rd General election scheduled to take place on October 21.

Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday (local time) urged Canadians to back their incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for another term in office.

The former US President described the Canadian leader as hard-working and effective.

"I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He is a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term," Obama said in a tweet.

Prime Minister promptly thanked Obama for the endorsement.

''Thanks my friend, we're working hard to keep our progress going'', he said.

The Liberal Party too tweeted an image of two leaders with Obama's tweet inserted between them and captioned it as-- #ChooseForward.

Trudeau is seeking re-election in the 43rd General election scheduled to take place on October 21.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.