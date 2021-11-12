Ex CBDT Chairman PC Mody Appointed New Secretary General Of Rajya Sabha

PC Mody is likely to take charge on Friday.

Less than three months after being appointed as the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha, PPK Ramacharyulu has been replaced with former CBDT chairman PC Mody, sources said on Friday.

PC Mody has been appointed as the new secretary general of the Rajya Sabha just weeks before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is expected to start from November 29.

Mr Mody, a former chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), will be the new secretary general of the Upper House of Parliament. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has signed an order to this effect, sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

Mr Ramacharyulu has now been appointed as an advisor in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, they added.

Ramacharyulu was appointed as the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha on September 1. No reason has been given for his replacement, the sources said.

Mr Mody is likely to take charge on Friday, they added.