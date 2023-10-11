Foreigners Killed Or Missing After Hamas Attacked Israel: What We Know So Far

Israel has said about 169 soldiers were killed in war with Hamas

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revelers were killed.

Here is what we know so far:

Thailand: 20 dead, 14 hostages

Twenty Thais have been killed, 13 wounded and 14 are thought to have been Kidnapped, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, most of whom work in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.

More than 5,000 have asked to be repatriated, according to the foreign ministry.

United States: 14 dead, others missing, kidnapped

United States President Joe Biden said at the White House there were "at least 14 American citizens killed" and "we now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas".

Nepal: 10 dead, one missing

Ten citizens of Nepal were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the flashpoints of the Hamas assault, the Himalayan republic's embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.

Four others were being treated in hospital while a search was underway for a fifth person, the embassy added.

Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

France: Eight dead, 20 missing

Eight French nationals have been killed, the French government said on Tuesday, warning the number of deaths were likely to rise.

Twenty people remained missing, and some of them had in all likelihood been kidnapped, it added.

Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing

Argentina's foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven of the country's nationals had been killed and 15 others were missing.

Russia: Four dead, six missing

At least four Russian-Israelis have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.

It had no information about any hostages, but that six Russian nationals were missing.

Chile: Three dead, one missing

Three Israelis of Chilean origin have been killed and one is missing.

Ukraine: Three dead, six missing

Ukraine's foreign ministry said Wednesday that three Ukrainians had been confirmed killed and six were missing.

Brazil: Two dead

Brazil's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that two Brazilian-Israeli citizens had been killed.

Peru: Two dead, three missing

Two Peruvians were killed and three are missing, authorities said.

Philippines: Two dead, three missing

The Philippines embassy in Israel said on Wednesday a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had been killed in an attack on a kibbutz near the border with Gaza. Three nationals were missing.

UK: Two confirmed dead

Two British men have been confirmed dead by their families. The BBC on Wednesday said 17 nationals in total, including children, were feared dead or missing.

The government has not confirmed any figures yet, due to the quickly changing situation, but Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that a "significant number" of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.

Azerbaijan: One dead

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday that one Azerbaijani national had been killed.

Canada: One dead, three missing

The Canadian government said Monday that one Canadian had died and three others were missing.

Cambodia: One dead

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student had been killed.

Germany: Several hostages

Several dual German-Israeli nationals have been kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said Sunday.

The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel that she had recognised her daughter in videos circulating online that show a woman in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza filled with armed men.

Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at a music festival near Gaza.

Mexico: Two hostages

Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.

Colombia: Two hostages

Two Colombians who were at the Supernova festival were missing, Israel's ambassador to Colombia said on X.

The Colombian government confirmed that two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.

Austria: Three missing

Austria's foreign ministry said Tuesday that three dual Austrian-Israeli nationals who were staying in the south of Israel, independently of each other, could be among those kidnapped.

Italy: Two missing

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that two Israeli-Italians were missing.

"They have not been located and are not answering calls," he said.

Paraguay: Two missing

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay's government said, without giving details.

Sri Lanka: Two missing

Sri Lanka's ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.

Tanzania: Two missing

Tanzania's ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

Ireland: One missing

An Irish-Israeli woman has been confirmed missing by the Irish government.

Spain: One killed

Spain's foreign ministry said Wednesday that one of its citizens had been killed in the attack launched by Hamas.

Australia: One killed

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday that an Australian woman had been killed in the attacks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)