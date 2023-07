The wildfire near Athens is fuelled by a heatwave and strong winds, firefighters said.

Greek police on Monday arrested a man suspected of starting an ongoing wildfire near Athens fuelled by a heatwave and strong winds, firefighters said.

"Police carried out the arrest of a foreigner who allegedly caused the fire" in Kouvaras, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) southeast of Athens, said fire service spokesman Yannis Artopios.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)