Europe's Hottest City Scorches Past 40 Degrees, Struggles To Stay Cool Amid Influx Of Tourists

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Athens Acropolis faces unprecedented challenges from extreme heat. Authorities have closed the site during peak heat hours for safety. Record temperatures over 40°C are impacting visitor experiences.

The Athens Acropolis, Greece's most popular tourist site, has faced unprecedented challenges in recent years due to extreme heat, according to CNN. During peak tourism seasons over the past two years, soaring temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) have forced authorities to close the landmark during the hottest hours to protect visitors and staff. This marks a new reality for the UNESCO World Heritage site, which offers little shade amid its iconic white marble Parthenon columns.

According to CNN, visitors to the Acropolis often describe the experience as an endurance test rather than a leisurely visit, especially when wildfires nearby send smoke drifting across the skyline. The situation reflects a broader trend affecting Athens, which has always been known for its hot summers but is now experiencing record-breaking temperatures. In 2024, Athens became the hottest capital in mainland Europe, with climate experts warning that such extremes are becoming the norm as the Mediterranean region warms faster than the global average.

Tourism in Greece continues to grow rapidly, with officials expecting Athens to welcome a record 10 million visitors this year. However, the influx of travellers arriving during the peak summer months of July and August will coincide with predicted extreme heat waves, according to the national weather service. This convergence of booming tourism and escalating temperatures presents a significant challenge for local authorities, businesses, and tourists alike.

Efforts to manage visitor safety and preserve the historic site amid these harsh conditions are ongoing, highlighting the urgent need to address climate change impacts on cultural heritage and tourism.