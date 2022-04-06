Forbes Richest List 2022 Is In. See Where Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani Rank

There are 2,668 billionaires in the 36th-annual ranking of the planet's richest people.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the 10th richest person in the world, followed by Infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani and his family, which claimed the 11th spot on Forbes' annual world's billionaires list. SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has toppled Amazon founder Jezz Bezos from the top spot this year.

There are 2,668 billionaires in the 36th-annual ranking of the planet's richest people - 87 fewer than a year ago. "War, pandemic, and sluggish markets" have hit the ultra-wealthy, according to the business magazine. However, 1,000 billionaires are richer now than they were a year ago.

There are 236 newcomers on the billionaires' list, which America leads with 735 billionaires worth a collective $4.7 trillion.

Russia and China have seen dramatic drops in the number of billionaires. There are 34 fewer billionaires than last year in Russia following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and 87 fewer Chinese billionaires following a government crackdown on tech companies, according to Forbes.

"We used stock prices and exchange rates from March 11, 2022, to calculate net worths," the business magazine said on the methodology.