'Foolish Escalation': Iran After US Airstrike Kills Its Guards Commander

Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iran's foreign minister slammed the killing on Friday of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani as a dangerous escalation and warned the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences.

"The US' act of international terrorism, targeting and assassinating General Soleimani... is extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

"The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," he added.