Five Severed Heads Found On Mexico Taxi

The heads were found Thursday night on the hood of the car in the city of Tlacotlalpan, along with a threatening message signed by the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, according to a police report obtained by AFP.
The powerful drug cartel is locked in a turf war in the area with another cartel, Los Zetas, according to a prosecution source who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The cartels are fighting for control of the region's lucrative fuel theft business, the source said.
State oil company Pemex says thefts from its pipelines have cost it $2.4 billion since 2010.
