Firefighters Use Pool Skimmer To Rescue Owl Trapped In Backyard Pool In US

An owl was rescued by firefighters after it was found stuck in a backyard swimming pool during a nighttime hunting trip in Ventura. Firefighters used a pool leaf skimmer to guide the wet bird towards the edge of the pool. They then helped it get back onto the grass, according to the NYPost.

A video shared by the fire department on Monday showed the owl sitting beside the pool with its eyes wide open. The firefighters said they were glad the owl was safe and could continue on its way. There were no clear signs of serious injury.

The fire department wrote, "A few weeks ago, we responded to a call for an owl that had found itself in a pretty tough spot: stuck in a swimming pool."

"Our crew carefully helped get him to safety, then contacted the Ojai Raptor Centre to make sure he got the care and follow-up he needed," the department added.

Ventura County is home to several types of owls. Owls hunt at night and can fly towards swimming pools while chasing frogs, rodents and large insects.

The reflection on the water can also make a pool look like open ground. Lights around or inside a pool can attract insects and frogs, which may also attract owls.

The owl was later taken to the Ojai Raptor Centre for treatment. Officials have not shared an update about its condition. The centre advises people who find wildlife in distress to contact a local wildlife rehabilitation centre before trying to rescue the animal themselves.