Fire Breaks Out On Cruise Ship Carrying 237 Passengers: Greek Port Police

Fire On Cruise Ship: Three tug boats and three patrol boats have been sent. (Representational)

A fire broke out Friday on an Italian-flagged cruise ship sailing through the Mediterranean's Ionian Sea with 237 passengers and 51 crew on board, according to Greek port police.

Police said three tug boats and three patrol boats had been sent to help passengers off the Euroferry Olympia, which was heading to Italy from the Greek city of Igoumenitsa.

"The captain of the Euroferry Olympia asked the passengers to leave the boat," police said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation has begun, according to the Greek coast guard.

