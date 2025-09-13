Fire Breaks Out At Oil Refinery After "Terrorist" Attack By Drones: Russia

A fire broke out at the facilities of an oil company in Russia's Bashkortostan region following a drone attack on Saturday, the governor said.

"Today, the Bashneft company was subjected to a terrorist attack by aircraft-type drones," Radiy Khabirov wrote on Telegram.

One drone was shot down over the production site, sparking a fire, which was being put out, Khabirov said, adding that damage to the facility was limited and there were no casualties.

A second drone was also shot down, he said. Khabirov's Telegram post did not mention Ukraine.

Unverified video posted on local Telegram channels showed an object flying into the facility, followed by a large fireball.

The city of Ufa, where the oil facility is located, is some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

