Advertisement

Fire Breaks Out At Oil Refinery After "Terrorist" Attack By Drones: Russia

"Today, the Bashneft company was subjected to a terrorist attack by aircraft-type drones," Radiy Khabirov wrote on Telegram.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Fire Breaks Out At Oil Refinery After "Terrorist" Attack By Drones: Russia
The city of Ufa is some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) from the border with Ukraine. (Representational)
  • Fire broke out at Bashneft oil company in Bashkortostan after drone attack
  • One drone was shot down over the production site, causing a fire
  • Damage to the facility was limited and there were no casualties reported
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A fire broke out at the facilities of an oil company in Russia's Bashkortostan region following a drone attack on Saturday, the governor said.

"Today, the Bashneft company was subjected to a terrorist attack by aircraft-type drones," Radiy Khabirov wrote on Telegram.

One drone was shot down over the production site, sparking a fire, which was being put out, Khabirov said, adding that damage to the facility was limited and there were no casualties.

A second drone was also shot down, he said. Khabirov's Telegram post did not mention Ukraine.

Unverified video posted on local Telegram channels showed an object flying into the facility, followed by a large fireball.

The city of Ufa, where the oil facility is located, is some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russia Ukraine, Russia Ukraine Conflict, Russia Ukraine War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com