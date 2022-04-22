Ferrari To Recall More Than 2,200 Cars In China Over Brake Risk

Ferrari will replace the problematic car parts free of charge for the cars covered by the recall

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari has issued a recall plan with Chinese regulators over potential brake problems in its vehicles, an official notice said Friday.

The recall affects 2,222 vehicles over a brake fluid issue, said a notice by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

This figure is almost the total number of cars Ferrari sold in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan over the past three years, based on the company's annual report.

"Vehicles covered by this recall... could see a higher risk of brake fluid leakage, resulting in reduced braking performance or brake failure, posing a safety hazard," SAMR said.

The recall covers a portion of imported 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, 458 Spider, 488 GTB and 488 Spider series cars that were made between March 2, 2010 and March 12, 2019, the regulator said Friday.

It added that these vehicles should be driven with caution, and should be stopped immediately if a low brake fluid level warning light appears.

Ferrari will replace the problematic car parts free of charge for the cars covered by the recall, the notice said.

The recall starts on May 30.

The state market regulator this month also announced US electric car giant Tesla's recall of nearly 128,000 vehicles in China over a fault that could raise the risk of vehicle collision.

