"Feels Like Squid Game": How OpenClaw AI Has Taken China By Storm

A new artificial intelligence tool is taking the Chinese market by storm, not just for its capabilities but also for what it may mean for jobs. OpenClaw, an autonomous AI agent developed by Austrian programmer Peter Steinberger, is designed to carry out tasks independently by taking control of apps, browsers and even smart devices.

Unlike typical chatbots, it can execute commands directly through WhatsApp, letting users automate entire workflows.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, has described it as “the next ChatGPT” and one of the most significant open-source projects to date, CNN reported.

But nowhere has the response been as intense as in China. An analysis by SecurityScorecard shows that China has emerged as the largest hub for OpenClaw users worldwide, roughly twice that of the US, which ranks second.

The excitement around OpenClaw is hard to miss. Recently, almost a thousand people lined up outside Tencent in Shenzhen just to get the software installed on their devices, Rest of World reported.

Students, office workers and even retirees wanted a chance to try the AI tool. On Chinese e-commerce sites, people can pay anywhere from $7 to $100 to have it installed and set up for them.

The craze has even turned into a kind of cultural trend. OpenClaw's red logo is everywhere, on balloons, headbands, plush toys and even live lobsters at tech events.

Both tech companies and local communities have started hosting “lobster-farming” gatherings, a fun name people in China use for getting started with OpenClaw.

But the excitement is matched by growing unease.

Many users see learning tools like OpenClaw as essential to staying relevant in a rapidly evolving job market, according to the Rest of the World report.

“It feels like playing Squid Game. You can get eliminated anytime. How can you not be anxious?” Shanghai-based user Lambert Li said. His company reportedly laid off 30% of its workforce in 2025.

China's big push into artificial intelligence has compelled many industries to adopt it. While this could help boost the economy, many worry about being replaced.

On the Chinese social media platform RedNote, discussions around “AI anxiety” have gained traction.

A global study that covered 38,000 workers across 34 countries found that nearly one in three respondents strongly believed AI could replace them.

Another 2025 survey by Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business reported that over 85% of respondents were worried about AI's impact on their jobs.