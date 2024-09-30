Advertisement

FBI To Pay $22.6 Million To Settle Women Trainees' Sex Bias Lawsuit

The settlement, which must be approved by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., would resolve a 2019 class action.

Read Time: 1 min
It claimed FBI had a widespread practice of forcing out female trainees.

The U.S. Department of Justice has agreed to pay $22.6 million to settle a lawsuit by 34 women who claim they were wrongly dismissed from the FBI's agent training academy because of their sex, according to a court filing on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

FBI, FBI Training Academy, FBI Sex Bias Lawsuit
