Kash Patel's Partner Sues Podcaster For $5 Million For Calling Her Israeli Spy

FBI director Kash Patel's partner, Alexis Wilkins, has filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against conservative podcaster Elijah Schaffer, accusing him of spreading false claims that she was an Israeli spy.

According to the court filing, Schaffer allegedly "perpetuated a malicious lie" by falsely suggesting that American-born country singer Wilkins was an "agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI," according to Newsweek.

The filing further claims that he used this fabricated narrative to attract attention on social media.

The complaint stems from a September 14 tweet. Schaffer retweeted a post that circulated the claim that Wilkins was a "honeypot" agent. The lawsuit explains that even though Elijah Schaffer's tweet was "wordless", the meaning was still clear to viewers.

Now Schaffer has responded to the lawsuit and denied calling her a "honeypot", according to Prime Timer. Schaffer said the lawsuit itself acknowledged that his post was a "wordless reply", meaning he did not write or say anything accusing Wilkins of being a Mossad agent.

He further said that the defamation claim was baseless because his post contained no direct reference to Wilkins, Patel, or any spying allegations.

He has also alleged that this lawsuit was a proxy for Kash Patel. He stated that the couple was targeting him because of his previous social media posts about "the state of Israel" and, according to him, never mentioned either of them by name.

He called the lawsuit "totally delusional and paranoid legal behaviour."

Wilkins has also filed multiple lawsuits, including a defamation case against Kyle Seraphin, the former FBI agent, in August for using this fabricated story as self-enriching clickbait and against Sam Parker, a former US Senate candidate in Utah.

FBI Director Kash Patel allegedly used a $60 million FBI jet to attend his partner's singing performance at a wrestling event in Nashville. The couple has been together for two years.